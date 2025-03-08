Country Music's Hottest Trump-Supporting Wife Has Libs Fuming When Asked How She Sleeps At Night

Nobody in country music is more pro-Donald Trump – at least publicly – than Jason Aldean and his bombshell wife, Brittany. Nobody.

Those two LOVE them some Trump. They are #TeamMAGA through and through. Remember when Jason triggered the Libs with Try That In A Small Town? Hilarious. They were all so angry over a country song. The best.

Anyway, Aldean sang at Trump's inauguration, naturally, and he's been pleased with 47's first five weeks back at the helm. So has Brittany, who really triggered the left this week when she said she sleeps "much better at night" with our great president back in office:

Jason Aldean and wife Brittany are all-in on Trump

Love these two, especially Brittany. What a pistol. What a firecracker. You can tell by the way she talks, she DESPISES the left. Hates ‘em. Cannot stand ’em. She must've been so annoyed watching those lunatics act like children at Trump's address earlier this week.

For those who don't remember, Brittany Aldean's also the same chick who last summer dropped the bombshell (not really) on us that country music was/is currently filled with mostly closet conservatives.

Not surprising. Sad, but not surprising. Speak up, folks! We won!

"No one really speaks. Even though they feel it behind the scenes, no one says anything…on the conservative side, in the country music world in particular…Country music, the conservatives, which is a majority of people, don’t say anything," she said at the time on the "Try That In A Small Town" podcast.

"It’s so funny when we go to an event or an awards show or whatever, when we’re invited, it’s funny the people that come up to you and they’re patting you on your back like, ‘Man, we love what y’all are doing, keep it up, wish we could.’ It’s like, ‘You can, but you don’t.'"

See? Told you. Absolute pistol. This is a chick I'd get in a foxhole with, and not just because she's hot. Brittany Aldean does not CARE what the Libs think, and she's all-in on the job Trump's doing so far.

They both are. The Aldeans love Trump, and Elon, and DOGE, and, mainly, a great night's sleep.

Win-win-win-win!



