Country Music Hall of Fame Gets It Right With This Year's Inductees

Country music continues to get it right.

It's been 65 years since the initial Country Music Hall of Fame Ceremony featuring Jimmie Rodgers, Hank Williams and Fred Rose. This year's inductees include some of the genre's greats.

JUNE CARTER CASH FINALLY GETS IN!

Each year, one artist will be selected into one of three genres: Modern Era Artist, Veterans Era Artist, Non-Performer.

For the Modern Era Artist, the several-hundred-person voting group of anonymous professionals within the country music industry 100 percent got it right with the beach lovin' singer himself, Kenny Chesney. I mean, the guy literally has a fan base that represents "No shoe nation," and I don't know what's more country than that unless it was "Cowboy Boots nation." For over two decades, Kenney Chesney has sold out stadiums and just announced that he'll be performing a residency at Las Vegas's futuristic The Sphere venue this summer. If you want to talk about someone who has undoubtedly created hundreds of thousands of new country fans, it's Kenny Chesney.

Shockingly, there was one female country artist that I bet everyone assumed was automatically part of the Country Music Hall of Fame. It turns out, she wasn't, as this year will be the first time that June Carter Cash - yes, the matriarch of country music, will be joining her husband Johnny and the rest of country's greats beginning this year.

Finally, in the Non-Performer category, renowned record producer Tony Brown, says getting the induction news "knocked him to his knees," as the odds are extremely small for the Non-Performer category as it's only chosen once every three years.

Even though he was surprised, Brown shouldn't have been, considering he produced some of the best country albums by GOATs such as George Strait, Rebeac McEntire, Vince Hill, Steve Early, Wynonona Judd, Lyle Lovett and plenty more. He also served as the President of famed label MCA Records where he signed plenty of college artists throughout his tenure.

The annual CMA Meddalion Ceremony is set for sometime later this year.