Costco Is Restricting This Hot Item To One-Per-Customer After Massive Buzz!

It'll be one-per-customer of this hot-selling Costco commodity after Americans have been flocking to stock up on it in recent months.

As of Tuesday morning, Costco had announced that customers would only be able to purchase one of the 1 oz. Gold Bar PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan, which has gone up in value in recent months as gold itself has gone up nearly 25 percent per gram in the past six months.

I know some people consider their Costco memberships as good as gold, but I never knew that was in the literal sense as well!

REDDIT GROUPS HAVE STARTED TRACKING COSTCO'S GOLD RUSH

Costco's gold bars steadily began increasing in popularity since their June 2023 launch, but it wasn't until October 2024 that the company's retail stores began consistently selling out, with even Reddit groups popping up to discuss gold bar availabilities and also the fluctuating prices.

Currently, the 1 oz. bar will cost you $3,389.99 - and that includes shipping and handling.

It's unclear what OutKick's Matt Reigle thinks about this new-found gold craze that Costco fanatics are hoarding - he may have to add it to his next Costco Gripe Report.

… or what the Costco ‘BOOM!’ guys have to say about this. Who knows, maybe they just found their new shtick - selling gold bars via late-night infomercials!

Meanwhile, if I'm Costco's marketing department, I'm running WILD with this one: "From Cheap Hot Dogs to Gold! We have it all!"