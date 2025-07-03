Costco Degenerates Return Hot Tub That Looks Like It's From A Murder Scene & This Needs To Stop

Costco's relaxed return policy needs to be reexamined before degenerates ruin this perk for the rest of us.

Over on TikTok, Costco customers were rightly furious over a video showing how someone was returning a disgusting hot tub that looks like it was a prop in a murder scene. "Costco needs to be stricter on their return policy's [SIC]. People are 100% taking advantage," one observer noted.

Exactly.

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM

I've spent the last 6-8 months railing against Costco and how it's starting to cater to the lowest common denominator in society, the degenerates, who will ultimately run a business into the ground while turning their yards into shitholes with horrible sheds and party barns that they do not need in their piece of junk suburban backyards.

Do you guys remember the above-ground pools that Costco was selling? How long until the degenerates load them up into the Chevy & pull them into stores?

Why do you care? Stop policing how people live. They aren't breaking the law.

Because I know companies like Costco, and any other big corporation, is passing along the costs of this loser behavior to members who have seen their memberships rise. The basic membership was jacked up $5 in September 2024 while the Executive membership went from $120 to $130.

That's nothing!

Take a look around your Costco and then think about what the clientele looked like 10 years ago. Let's face it, the degenerates have taken over my favorite store. We're talking Sam's Club/Walmart degenerates who now pull off stupidity like returning murder-scene hot tubs.

It turns out I'm not the only one noticing what's happening to the store. This is just a small sampling of how TikTok reacted to the hot tub:

They are ruining for the rest of us

the problem is an influx of new members who are abusing a long standing pillar of customer satisfaction. When the honest people who have been members for over a decade and never returned a product unless it was faulty. They’re being hurt by a potential policy change, that’s not fair to them.

Costco about to update their return policy

My mom used to work. In returns and someone brought back a used pool and it had to snakes wraped up in it

This is in Richmond CA on Sunday, I walked by the lady bringing this in as I was walking out and I straight laughed at her.

Possibly a freak off tub? lol

WHAT IS COSTCO'S RETURN POLICY IN 2025?

This is straight from Costco's corporate site:

Risk-Free 100% Satisfaction Guarantee

On Membership: We will cancel and refund your membership fee at any time if you are dissatisfied.

On Merchandise: We guarantee your satisfaction on every product we sell, and will refund your purchase price*

DEGENERATES WILL 100% BE TO BLAME WHEN COSTCO CHANGES ITS POLICY ONE OF THESE DAYS

When things like this happen and America becomes littered with more and more degenerates by the day, it's just a matter of time.