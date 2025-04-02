Cory Booker Finally Shuts Up Just In Time For Dems To Get Hit With An Embarrassing New Approval Rating

This Cory Booker … my God. He just won't shut up. He's the perfect Democrat in 2025. Won't shut up. Constant rambling. Hates Trump. Gets literally nothing else done.

That's the Dems in a nutshell. Maybe mix in some purple hair and fake outrage, and viola, I've built you the perfect Dem prototype.

Anyway, Cory Booker took it all to another level yesterday when he filibustered for a record-setting 25 hours. Just non-stop yapping about God knows what. Nobody listened, I'm quite sure. Whether you're a Republican or Democrat, I think it's safe to assume that nobody has the time or patience to listen to 25 hours of rambling. That sounds horrible. I'd rather die. Literally, just kill me. That sounds far more exciting.

Anyway, you know who else didn't listen? The American people, who promptly handed the Dems their latest report card right as Booker wrapped up his Ted Talk.

And … it wasn't great!

What a waste!

Amazing. Frankly, it's amazing on both ends. Cory Booker is a huge dork. This much we know. You can see it. But, credit where credit is due – it was an impressive display.

Could you imagine not being able to shit for 24 hours? Or take a leak? I don't mind the eating part. I could do that. We've all been in college before. You go to bed at 6 a.m., wake up at 4 p.m. That's half the day without eating. It's doable.

But peeing? Pooping? No shot. I can't make it two hours down the road without having to stop for a No. 1 or 2. Road trips with me are a nightmare. So, yes – credit to Cory Booker here. Fair is fair.

The rest of it is garbage, though. And pathetic. Mainly pathetic. This guy just put himself through 25 hours of hell just to walk out the doors to a 21% approval rating. That's objectively hilarious. How much of a let-down was that when he got home, flipped on CNN, and saw that breakdown? Brutal. I'd be so demoralized.

But, the Dems are used to it. While Cory Booker rambled on for hours yesterday about how bad Donald J. Trump is for America, Americans in Florida were voting for two Republicans in our special election. Libs can scream about "hOw cLoSe iT wAs!" but if that's the best they got, we're in for a big four years.

(We're not going to talk about Wisconsin, by the way. That didn't happen.)

Anyway, it was a tough look for Cory. Tough day. What a fighter, though. What a perfect embodiment of the Democratic Party.