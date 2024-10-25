Star Model Shares Blunt Pro-Trump Message, Slams Kamala Harris

Corinna Kopf appears to be all in on Donald Trump.

The election is right around the corner, and more and more people are speaking up and throwing their support behind former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris.

Well, we can add another name to the list of people supporting Donald Trump. Make room, Danica Patrick. Kopf needs a seat on the Trump train.

Corinna Kopf shares pro-Donald Trump message.

The popular model and Instagram star shared two tweets, including one featuring a photo with Trump, making it clear who she's supporting in the election.

"Hoping more people see right through the lies, bulls*t and propaganda from Kamala Harris & the left. we don’t need 4 more years of this sh*t, our country is in shambles… and if you think our sitting VP is going to magically fix it, you’re dead wrong," Kopf tweeted Friday afternoon.

You can check out Kopf enjoying the "vibes" with Donald Trump in the photo below. It's pretty clear she's a big fan of the 45th President and possible 47th President. 

In case anyone was concerned that Kopf might fold to pressure online, she made it clear in the replies that not only does she lean to the right, but she also sarcastically said she's "devastated" to see someone unfollow her.

That's the kind of energy we need more of in this country. Stick to your guns and don't back down in the face of social media criticism.

Corinna Kopf shares pro-Donald Trump message. (Credit: Corinna Kopf/X)

Corinna Kopf shares pro-Donald Trump message. (Credit: Corinna Kopf/X)

What a time to be alive. The election is on November 5, and we have a mega-famous model, who reportedly raked in $67 million on OnlyFans, out here sharing one of the biggest pro-Trump messages you'll see on X. Will it help in the election? We'll find out soon enough. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

