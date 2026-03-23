Cops Warn Spring Breakers About Twerking On Florida Beach

Save all the lewd dance moves for the club if you're headed down to Panama City Beach, Florida this year. They're not welcome in the sand during spring break anymore.

Spring breakers learned that over the weekend when cops armed with paintball guns and pepper spray showed up to make sure the partying on the beach didn’t get out of hand.

"No twerking! You will be charged with disorderly conduct!" folks at the NY Post heard a Florida Fish and Wildlife officer shout at several female twerkers on the beach.

Cracking down on twerking at the beach evidently falls under the responsibility of the Florida Fish and Wildlife department. Why not? I mean, creating a whole separate anti-twerking department would be a bit much.

Panama City Beach has been working to clean up its reputation as a destination for hard partying during spring break.

Panama City Beach Is Cleaning Up Its Reputation

The assaults, the shootings and the wild parties are something they're trying to put behind them. They've made it far enough down the list of buzz-killers to take on the art of twerking.



"You can’t drink on the beach in PCB. You can’t even have coolers. And there’s an 8 p.m. curfew," Emory Gill, 21, who sells alcohol-filled Jell-O shots on the beach in nearby Destin, told The Post.

Destin has since become a destination for the partying that once was enjoyed at Panama City Beach. There doesn’t appear to be any such crackdown on fun and twerking there.

The dance move itself isn't illegal, Bay County sheriff Tommy Ford admitted. He said of the twerking crackdown that it's "not inherently against the law unless it becomes lewd or if there is a noise ordinance complaint."

If you can keep the twerking respectful and not create so much of a scene that there are noise complaints, then you should be free to shake what your momma gave you. This is a free country, isn’t it?