Two Drunk Content Creators Twerk, Get Kicked Off Their Flight, Do Splits As They're Arrested & Then Sell Merch

Two content creators, who currently boast in their bios that they're the "model that got scorted off the plane busting splits," added some excitement to Miami International Airport on Friday.

The OnlyFans models were reportedly intoxicated and allegedly refused to get off the American Airlines plane they had boarded after creating a disturbance by sitting in first-class seats and refusing to move, reports the Daily Mail.

Sania Blanchard, 34, and Jordan Danne Lantry, 31, documented their adventure starting with a video showing them twerking and standing on their heads before they even boarded their flight.

As the twerking video continues, it shows the two ladies sitting in first-class predicting that they were about to get kicked off.

A flight attendant can be heard asking them if they had their boarding passes. One of the content creators replied, "We don’t. Obviously, we’re drunk and you guys don’t want to deal with us."

From Plane Seats to Jail Cells, These Two Turned Their Consequences Into Merchandise

They were right. The folks at American Airlines had better things to be doing than dealing with these two.

The airline made a call and in another one of their videos, captioned, "We're guilty for being ICONIC," officers can be seen making their way down the aisles towards them.

The fun didn’t end there. It continued inside the airport where cameras were ready to capture the two of them being escorted to jail in handcuffs.

For reasons only Sania and Jordan can explain, they started doing the splits. You can see the first one in the video above and a few more in another video that they turned into Instagram content captioned, "Went on vacation ended up on probation."

Of course, no viral arrest is truly complete without those involved turning it into a chance to cash in. Not everyone pulls it off, but these two are attempting to do just that.

These two got out of jail and, being the highly skilled professionals they are, had a unique welcome home featuring their mugshots, which they then turned into merchandise.

I don’t know about you, but there's something about owning a piece of history from the two models that got "scorted off the plane busting splits" that's intriguing.

I'd never reach into my own pocket for it, but I'm not going to judge anyone else's decisions on which small businesses they do and do not support.