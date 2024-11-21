Cops Crack Up After Finding A Sex Toy In Car During Traffic Stop

Cops in Colorado got a good laugh recently during a traffic stop due to one of the unusual discoveries they made while searching a stolen vehicle. One of the officers found a sex toy in the trunk on a makeshift bed.

The body cam footage from the entertaining stop shows officers from the Montrose Police Department arresting two suspects before taking a look inside the vehicle.

After finding a bag full of drug paraphernalia in the front of the car, they make their way to the back, where they end up finding a dildo among mattresses, pillows and blankets.

The officer who found the likely used sex toy couldn’t contain his laughter as he grabbed it to show the other officers. He then waves it around, as one does when they stumble upon a sex toy, before using the suction cup to stick onto the side of the car.

The sex toy is tossed around a few more times as the search continues. TMZ reports that, according to police, the car was stolen and one of the occupants had a warrant for surprise, surprise felony motor vehicle theft.

There was no word on the status of the sex toy. It very well could have been stolen along with the vehicle and any number of items that were found inside.

The sex toy in the trunk is only one of the crazy things to take place during this traffic stop

The traffic stop and search that followed took place in the parking lot of a Humdingers' convenience store. Police were partially blocking the drive-thru and as bizarre of a traffic stop as this already was, on account of the dildo and all, it got even more bizarre.

A guy, unrelated to the traffic stop, pulled up in his car and started yelling at officers. He said among other things to the officers, "Get out of the way d*ckheads." He was less than pleased that the drive-thru was blocked and had a hard time controlling what came out of his mouth.

He ended up talking himself into a citation and a $120 fine. Officers didn’t have to search his vehicle and there's no telling what they would have found had they needed to.