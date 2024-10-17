We've Got Another Alleged Chess Cheater And, In An Interesting Change Of Pace, Sex Toys Were Not Imvolved

It looks like we've got another potential cheating scandal from the wild world of chess, only this time, it doesn't appear that any kind of sex toy is involved.

Some will be relieved to hear that, while others? Well, they're going to leave disappointed.

According to CNN, Romanian grandmaster Kirill Shevchenko was competing in the Spanish Team Championship in Melilla and was a few rounds into the tournament when he was booted from the competition and had a pair of draws retroactively turned into losses after he was accused of cheating.

How? According to the Spanish Chess Federation, or FEDA, it was for the "usage of mobile devices during the playing of his matches."

All those alleged sex toy-using cheaters saw this and were like, "Wait… we could've just used cell phones to cheat?"

According to Chess.com, the 22-year-old started raising some eyebrows when he spent too much time away from the board. Afterward, officials found a cell phone in a bathroom stall which had a note with handwriting similar to Shevchenko's.

Look, I'm not a chess guy, but I'm amazed you're allowed to spend any time away from the board. It's not exactly the most physically demanding game out there, so why wouldn't the expectation be that a player has to sit there for however long the match takes?

Sure, there may be a need for an occasional bathroom break, but do NASCAR drivers get those? No, there is no Cracker Barrel that drivers can pull into to pee and look at various old-timey candies. They just go in the car.

I say chess players just hold it or let 'er rip in their Dockers, because, if they get time away from the board, I'm sure they're checking their phones.

However, the Romanian Chess Federation wants "solid evidence," before they jump to a conclusion, but they did tout a zero-tolerance policy for cheating.

We'll see how this pans out, but judging by former chess cheating scandals, there's still like a 70% chance anal beads work their way into this story somehow.