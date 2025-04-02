Content Creator Bonnie Blue Claims She's Going To Break Another Record This Weekend

Bonnie Blue has been all gas and no brakes since her Spring Break run last year earned her some internet buzz. The OnlyFans content creator has been, for lack of a better term, challenging herself ever since.

She doesn’t want to be known simply for running wild with college kids down in Cancun. That's fun and all, but you're not putting your name in the history books with those stunts. The record books are where you leave a mark.

After claiming to blow past the previous record for sleeping men in one day and landing on an incredible and some say almost mathematically impossible amount of 1,057 men in just 12 hours, Blue is eyeing another record.

I don’t know which record book these achievements are kept in, so I can’t really do any fact-checking here on her claim, but she did announce earlier this week that she's taking down another record this weekend.

During a podcast appearance with fellow content creator Camilla Araujo, Blue said, "I'm going to livestream a 100-man gangbang next week."

Araujo had some questions about this record-breaking attempt. She didn’t ask which part of this would break the record or what the previous record currently is. But she had some questions about the logistics of it all.

Bonnie Blue has her sights set on taking ownership of another record

Was she going to be hooking up with all 100 at once? How would that many people fit in a room, and how would she be able to hook up with them?

Valid questions that Blue answered by saying that she is planning on hooking up with all the men at once. She then explained the mechanics of the operation, and it's more along the lines of an assembly line.

"Some of them will be behind that person, but like that will be turning them on," Blue said. "Ready because they know they're about to… and that's obviously gonna turn anybody on."

It's good to see that all this attention hasn’t hurt Bonnie Blue's confidence any.

Again, I'm not sure what part of this latest stunt is the record-breaking part or what record book this is in. But she made it clear in the caption of the clip from the interview what her intentions are with the livestream, "another record about to be broken this Sunday."

I'm not much of a goal-oriented person myself, but I can respect someone setting them and then going out and achieving their goal. Best of luck to Ms. Blue on achieving her goals.