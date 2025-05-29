New Contact Lenses Will Let You See In The Dark Like Something Out Of A Spy Movie

Technology is wild.

What seemed so far-fetched and absurd in the movies not too long ago, has very quickly become a reality. Whether it's robots, drones, all sorts of military weapons, self-driving cars, to pretty much what seems like half of what was in the Star Wars films - things are moving fast.

Tech's latest advancement, however, is something that will have you seeing things differently these days, literally, as scientists have created new contact lenses that will allow people TO SEE IN THE DARK.

CONTACT LENS WILL BE ABLE TO BRIGHTEN OBJECTS USING INFRARED WAVES

Like something out of a spy thriller, the Cell peer-reviewed scientific medical journal reports that studies have shown that the new contact lenses allow the wearer to "perceive multiple infrared wavelengths," that will essentially brighten and give color to the object or room they are in. Scientists also claim that the new technology will help those that are colorblind and could even be used to transmit messages, similar to a visual Morse Code.

No word yet on if it's going to help old ladies that drive 20mph under the speed limit yet.

"Our research opens up the potential for non-invasive wearable devices to give people super-vision," senior author neuroscientist Tian Xue said in a statement.

"It's totally clear-cut: without the contact lenses, the subject cannot see anything, but when they put them on, they can clearly see the flickering of the infrared light," Xue explained. "We also found that when the subject closes their eyes, they’re even better able to receive this flickering information, because near-infrared light penetrates the eyelid more effectively than visible light, so there is less interference from visible light."

LIKE SOMETHING OUT OF A MISSION IMPOSSIBLE MOVIE!

Using nanoparticles hidden right behind the eye, humans that tested out the contact lenses were able to even detect flashing infrared light signals with different colors. "By converting red visible light into something like green visible light, this technology could make the invisible visible for color blind people," Xue continued.

Well, that's crazy.

Although let me be the first to say, there are some things that happen in the dark that I think we'd all agree are better off that way.

That's not stopping researchers though, as they continue to develop and fine-tune what may very well be a new contact lense option in the foreseeable future.

WHAT'S THE COOLEST NEW TECHNOLOGY THAT YOU'VE SEEN? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow