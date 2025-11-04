Connecticut Couple Arrested For Allegedly Joining The Mile High Club Get Off For Now As Charges Are Dropped

Mark one down in the win column for couples being arrested for allegedly joining the Mile High Club. The horny couple, who witnesses say were getting it on in their seats during a flight from New York to Florida over the summer, reportedly had those charges dropped.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported back in July that Trista L. Reilly, 43, and Christopher Drew Arnold, 42, of Connecticut had been caught in the act by a JetBlue flight attendant after being alerted to the sexual activity by a concerned mother.

The mother claimed that her two children had also witnessed the sex acts, which are alleged to have taken place in their seats. The flight attendant claims Reilly was "making up-and-down movements with her head while she was face down on Mr. Arnold’s lap."

The two were then arrested shortly after the plane landed at Sarasota Breadenton International Airport. In August, they pleaded not guilty to lewd act charges in Florida.

Fast-forward to last week and, according to The Smoking Gun, the Sarasota County prosecutors decided to drop the charges against them.

Alleged JetBlue Lovebirds Get Lucky, State Prosecutors Say They Can’t Touch This Case

They determined that they lacked jurisdiction due to the fact that the witnesses say the alleged sex acts took place shortly before and after takeoff from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The win for Reilly and Arnold, who have already been banned from flying on JetBlue, doesn’t mean they're entirely out of the woods just yet.

ABC7 reports that the case involving the alleged Mile High Club adventures has been handed over to federal prosecutors who will be deciding if they will take it up.

"Based on the above, any criminal conduct involved in this case occurred outside of Florida’s jurisdiction and cannot be prosecuted by this office. Accordingly, prosecution is declined," a memo sent to ABC7 by the state attorney’s office in Sarasota said.

"This office has notified the U.S. Attorney’s Office of this decision, which will conduct further investigation into whether any criminal charges should be filed."

Let me take this opportunity to reiterate something I said when they were first arrested. If you're going to conduct any Mile High Club activities, you should do so like most do and do it in the privacy of a cramped bathroom.