Congressional Candidate Leans Into Nude Beach Criticism By Launching Her 'OF Page' Promising To Expose It All

Niki Frenchko, a Republican candidate for Ohio's 14th Congressional District, isn't letting the fact that she enjoyed some time at a nude beach while on vacation derail her campaign.

The "Naked Niki" nickname she's been given by her opponent, incumbent Republican Congressman Dave Joyce, is not about to slow her down.

In fact, when she heard about the nickname and allegations that she was on OnlyFans due to her nude beach adventures, she leaned into it.

Frenchko announced her response on social media, "Since Dave Joyce and his team call me ‘Naked Niki’ and some have even accused me of having an OnlyFans account, I figured I might as well expose everything, so I’ll be announcing my own OF page."

Her "OF page" was a new campaign website called OnlyFrenchko.com, where she is "Exposing it ALL." It warns that "Washington insiders may find this content offensive."

Frenchko Turning The ‘Naked Niki’ Attack Into A Campaign Strategy

A spokesperson for Frenchko's campaign, reports WFMJ, said the website is designed to provide voters with the "naked truth" about the candidate and the platform she's running on.

"Voters who visit OnlyFrenchko.com won't find scandal - they'll find the unfiltered truth about Frenchko's America-First agenda," according to the release.

It will highlight Frenchko's support for the Second Amendment, abolishing property taxes in Ohio, standing up to Washington insiders, releasing all of the Epstein files and making sure the 14th District is not forgotten, WFMJ adds.

There might also be a censored picture or two of "Naked Niki" enjoying the freedoms that come with a nude beach. She boasts on the site that she's "The ONLY Candidate for Congress Worth Subscribing To."

"I’m not afraid to expose it all. While Dave Joyce wants to hide his America Last voting record, I’m putting everything out in the open for voters to see," Frenchko said.

You toss in visits to nude beaches, having fun with a nickname like "Naked Niki," and doing away with property taxes, and it's going to take a lot for you to lose my support.