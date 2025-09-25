Colorado Breweries Are Coming Together To Host First Ever Bra-Free Run

Bras off, beers up, Denver’s new charity run proves fundraising doesn’t have to be boring.

I'll admit I'm a sucker for a good clothing optional run story. Toss in a good cause, and I'm all in on it. Local breweries in Denver have come together for what some may call the perfect event.

Berkeley Alley Brewing, known as The Alley, and Empourium are hosting their first ever bra-free run next Sunday, October 5. The event is in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the proceeds will go to a local breast cancer organization.

Runners can run, walk, skip or do "whatever floats your boat" down two blocks in Denver without wearing bras. There's a $20 fee which includes a pre-race drink at Empourium, followed by a Yoga warm-up, then the "Titty Trot" and a post-race drink at The Alley.

The organizers bookended the event with stops at the breweries, tossed in some Yoga, and put together an attention-grabbing bra-free run. Now that's how you organize an event to take on breast cancer.

It all starts at 10 am and will last until 1 pm, which means you’ve fought back against cancer, and you don’t have to miss the 1 pm kickoffs. They thought of everything when they put this event together.

Beer, Boobs & Beating Cancer: Denver Breweries Nail It With Charity Run

This is an obvious community event that you can get behind. That was the goal.

"We wanted to create a community event that brings people together through laughter, awareness and, of course, beer," Chelsea Rhoads, co-owner of The Alley said in a statement to FOX 31.

"We also want to remind everyone of the importance of early detection and self-exams, which is why there will also be a booth teaching about self-exams as well as educational materials about breast cancer."

Well done. These breweries get it. Bring the attention with a bra-free run, toss some beer in there, and raise some money for a great cause.