College Football Team With Gen Xers Goes 0–10 — And The Blowouts Were Brutal

Just ask the Compton College football team which featured two Gen Xers — 45-year-old wide receiver Lamar Willis and a 50-year-old defensive end/linebacker named Orson Villalobos --- during what can be called a tumultuous season. Let's just say things didn't go as planned. How bad did it get? Compton didn't score a single point during its first six games.

It gets worse.

The 0-8 Coyotes were in such rough shape after scoring just two touchdowns — all season — and being outscored 480-12 that the program has forfeited its last two games and finishes the year 0-10.

Season results for Compton:

64-0 L

56-0 L

70-0 L

63-0 L

62-0 L

53-0 L

64-6 L

48-6 L

Forfeit

Forfeit

In 2023, Jason Brown, the Last Chance U football coach who turned into a star via the documentary focusing on JUCO football, said on a podcast that forfeiting the last two games of the season is typical out of Compton College.

Brown, who graduated from Compton College and coached there, theorized in 2023 that school officials are trying to tank the football program on purpose. "They want the perks and the benefits that the state, and financial aid and different things give them, but they don't want the headache of football," Brown said in the fall of 2023 on his podcast.

Compton College hasn't won a game since the fall of 2022.

College football rules are so out of control that Gen Xers are coming out of retirement and finding new eligibility to have Lebron-Bronny moments

Lamar Willis, the 45-year-old wide receiver on this year's roster is no stranger to college football. "I've basically raised the guy," Brown said of Willis last week on his "The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty," podcast. "I recruited him to Compton College in 2003. Lamar Willis ran for mayor of Compton years later. He's a business owner in Compton.

"Lamar then coached for me years later at Compton," Brown continued, while noting that Willis, who is listed on the Compton College roster as a sophomore, was coaching high school football as late as 2014.

But, wait, there's even more nonsense at Compton. The team also features a 50-year-old guy named Orson Villalobos who runs a grill cleaning business, according to his Instagram account.

"We didn't have enough players to finish the season," Villalobos told his TikTok fans Thursday morning."

Shocker.

Villalobos told ABC-7 that he decided to strap on the pads because his young son said it would be neat to see his father play ball. So, Villalobos put himself through an 0-10 season to make it happen.

Orson finished the season with one registered tackle.

You'll never guess who represents the Compton neighborhood in Congress.

Yep, Maxine Waters.

Jason Brown said on his podcast last week that she's been absolutely worthless in trying to get this school cleaned up.

Waters and other government officials "[couldn't] care less about this particular school," Brown told his viewers with great confidence.

