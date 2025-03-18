Netflix Slapped With Massive Lawsuit By Former Football Coach: DETAILS

Former "Last Chance U" star Jason Brown is suing Netflix.

Brown was a star in the famous JUCO football documentary series when he coached at Independence Community College in Kansas.

The Pirates were the focus of the show in seasons three and four, but it wasn't all sunshine and roses. Brown ended up resigning after allegedly texting a player "I am your new Hitler."

Jason Brown sues Netflix over "Last Chance U" portrayal.

Brown has now filed a $30 million lawsuit against Netflix for "portraying him in a false and offensive light through selective editing and misrepresentation," according to TMZ.

The former ICC coach further alleges Netflix "cut, pasted, edited, and distorted" videos of him "to depict him as a volatile, abusive tyrant for their financial gain," according to the same report.

Brown claims he had offers north of half a million dollars to coach other colleges and XFL teams, but those offers disappeared once the show aired.

Now, he wants Netflix to pay up. TMZ reported he's seeking $10 million in lost income, $10 million in reputational damage, $5 million in emotional distress and $5 million in punitive damages. Other people to previously appear on the show have also sued Netflix for how they were portrayed.

Brown has managed to stay in the public sports eye since his departure from ICC. He hosts a social media show on X and has amassed nearly 200,000 followers on the platform.

Despite still having a recognizable brand, he clearly feels Netflix damaged his reputation, and that battle will now play out in court.

What do you think about the former hit show and Brown's lawsuit? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.