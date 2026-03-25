College Basketball Coach Uses His Hot SEC Wife As A Recruiting Tool At Opening Press Conference

I know we're in the midst of March Madness right now, but I've got an offseason(ish) college basketball story worth your attention.

Providence officially hired Bryan Hodgson earlier this week, which nobody reading this cares about because why would you? I certainly don't.

I do love the Friars, though, mainly because I had an old professor in college who was also the voice of the basketball team, so I was always up-to-date with everything Providence basketball.

Anyway, Hodgson had his introductory press conference Tuesday, and buddy, let me tell you, I think this guy has got the stuff. Some folks have it, and some folks don't. Usually, you can tell right off the bat.

I think Coach Hodgson has it.

Jordan Norris is clearly ready for March

This is what it's all about, folks. Bryan Hodgson gets it. Happy wife, happy life. I'd imagine this new gig took some convincing with her, too, because leaving USF for Providence ain't exactly fun.

You're going from Tampa to Rhode Island. Not a lot of folks choose that path in life. Frankly, they choose the reverse path. Lord knows you couldn't pay me enough to leave Florida for the Northeast. No shot.

And now Hodgson has to tell his wife to leave the beautiful beaches of Florida – the West Coast ones are especially nice – and move to the Northeast? Yeah, he was always going to throw this line in there. He had no choice.

Anyway, welcome to the show, Jordan Norris. This one is going to be a star. You can see it. I can see it. All of Rhode Island saw it yesterday.

She's an Alabama alum – Roll Tide! – and has an Instagram account that will send Shockwaves through the Northeast. They're not ready for this SEC girl. They're not ready for who was briefly a Florida girl. She's about to run that town and there is nothing they can do about it.

Let's go Friars. Let's get to work.