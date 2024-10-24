'Yellowstone' Star Might Have Accidentally Revealed Major Spoilers

"Yellowstone" star Cole Hauser says things will be a bit different in the final episodes.

The hit series from Taylor Sheridan returns November 10th for the start of season 5B, and excitement is off the charts. Fans have been invested since 2018.

Now, we finally get to learn how the saga of the Duttons will end. Even the ending allegedly leaking online hasn't slowed down the hype.

You can read the leaked alleged ending here.

Cole Hauser discusses "Yellowstone" ending.

What will the final episodes of the series involve? It turns out that there might be a slight change of pace as things wind down.

Cole Hauser - who plays Rip on the neo-Western series - told TVLine.com that his character's next arc "is about picking up the pieces… putting them back together and trying to move on. My storyline is totally different. Kelly’s [Reilly] as well."

He continued, "You’re going to see a side of Rip you haven’t seen. He’s running the ranch, being supportive of Beth, helping Kayce, doing all the things that John would want. He takes the responsibility very seriously, and I love that about this year for him."

While the comments might seem pretty vanilla on the surface, it seems like Hauser might have accidentally tipped his cards about what's coming.

If Rip is running the ranch - which I don't doubt will happen - then it's confirmation that John Dutton is dead or incapacitated.

Add in the fact he talked about "picking up the pieces," and it definitely seems like the Dutton patriarch is going to get whacked. At the end of season 5A, there weren't really any pieces that needed to be picked up.

There was a war brewing between Jamie and Beth, and it appeared moves were going to be made to take each other out. However, it hadn't happened yet.

If pieces are being picked up in season 5B, then the only reasonable conclusion that can be taken away is that John is dead. Rip also helping Kayce would seem to indicate the youngest Dutton son is aligned with his sister and not Jamie.

We'll find out starting November 10th on the Paramount Network. I can't wait! Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.