Woman Throws Bra At Country Star, Enraged Debate Unfolds: WATCH

Is it appropriate to throw a bra at a country music star?

We've had a handful of incidents in the country music industry involving fans wilding out with singers on stage.

Koe Wetzel infamously went viral for his reaction to being flashed. He rolled with it like a champ, and we now have a new situation being analyzed.

Woman throws bra at Cody Johnson.

A video from late January of a woman throwing a bra at country star Cody Johnson has been blowing up over the past few days, and opinions are heated.

The main issue at hand is that Cody Johnson is married, and that has upset a lot of fans. Check out some of the reactions to the video above that flowed in on TikTok and Instagram:

To throw your bra at a man who so clearly cherished and loves his wife is top tier trashy lol

fing buckle bunnies he's a married man he doesn't want to see that

that man is HAPPILY married 😂😂. the audacity of some of these ladies. 🤣

This is Cojo not some Morgan or Luke Bryan show he’s better than those bras on stage

The second hand embarrassment I feel is crazy!!!

Brenda put your bra on

Just be thankful it wasn’t a jockstrap

How does it affect you?! Let em live, hunny!!

"You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take." -Michael Scott

This happens at every concert. Who cares

Idk he didn’t seem to mind

If your going to toss your bra at a performer, to try and "entice them" make sure you are more than a small B cup. LOL

He’s married so kinda gross but who cares she’s probably drunk and having a good time

Let people have a good time!… I’m sooooooo sick of people that go to concerts (especially bands known for having a rowdy crowd) and act like you’re such a problem for having a good time… if you expect everyone to fit your ideal concert experience, then don’t go to a concert. Sorry not sorry

It’s a concert, he laughed. People have fun. Reasonable folks don’t care.

I mean it was funny. I think it’s ok. I bet he’d get sick of it if it happened all the time though lol

So, where do you all come down on this? Is it inappropriate? Are people overreacting? It seems like opinions are very split.

At the end of the day, it doesn't seem like Cody Johnson really cared. He didn't flip out or shame the crowd.

He simply laughed and handed the bra off to someone else on stage and then kept rocking out with his awesome music.

If he doesn't mind, then I'm not sure anyone else should. Is it a bit trashy considering he's married? Sure, but it's a concert. Standards are always lower at a concert.

What do you think of the situation? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. Never be afraid to embrace debate.