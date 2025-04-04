Country Music Star Drops Epic New Song, Has Fans Going Wild

Country star Cody Jinks has the internet talking after dropping a new song.

Jinks is one of the biggest names in country music when it comes to the outlaw segment of the genre. You won't find any pop garbage in his music.

The man takes people on emotional journeys and is also responsible for arguably the saddest country song ever made - "David."

Cody Jinks releases new song "Snake Bit."

Jinks surprised fans Friday when he released his new song "Snake Bit."

It's exactly what fans have come to love from the outlaw country singer. Buckle up for a fun ride, hit the play button on the video below and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Fans were quick to weigh in on YouTube and Instagram with overwhelmingly positive reactions:

Leave it to Cody Jinks to drop a new song to bring us into the weekend with an absolute banger of a new track.

The man's music has an awesome vibe. You certainly feel some kind of way when listening to it, and that takes some serious talent.

It's also a shame Jinks, while very popular, doesn't get the full respect he deserves. He does his own thing, and completely rejects the mainstream garbage that has infected country music over the past several years.

There's now a revival in the genre, and he's a major player in that movement.

I highly suggest checking out Jinks if you're not already listening. He's an awesome artist, and I'm certainly a big fan. Let me know what you think of his newest song at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.