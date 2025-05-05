Country Star Sets Internet On Fire With Outstanding New Song, Reactions Flood In: LISTEN

Country music star Cody Jinks appears to have a new hit on his hands.

Jinks is one of the most popular men in country music when it comes to the outlaw segment of the genre. He does things his own way and never apologizes for it.

You'll never see him make a trash pop song. That much I can guarantee. His music tells stories and comes from deep in the soul.

That now includes another awesome track.

Cody Jinks releases "Found" music video.

The popular country talent released his new song "Found" late last week, and also dropped the music video for the track on Friday.

As a fan of Jinks music, I can promise that it doesn't disappoint at all. Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long at all for fans to flood into the comments on YouTube with plenty of reactions:

Holy sh*t! What a bad ass song. Rock on Cody and the band.

God bless you, Cody! You're not alone, brother. I think your lyrics speak for a lot of us. Rock on. Peace be with you!

So amazing in every way. Solid lyrics and a track that kicks ass.

I saw him sing this song live and I couldn't find it anywhere! Super happy to see him drop it now!

Once again Cody puts out one hell of an awesome song!! THIS ONE is just damn special!!!!

Great song boys!

Hell's yeah awesomeness 🎤

Dude! This is the old Jinks that I’ve been waiting for!

This is real music! Real lyrics! Thank you Cody 🤘🤠🤘

I approve this song

Leave it to Cody Jinks to continue rocking out without a care in the world. He has a new album on the way, and this song is a pretty solid sign that it's going to be legit.

I wouldn't expect any less from the man who is responsible for one of the saddest and hardest gut-wrenching songs ever made:

"David."

Shoutout to Jinks for continuing to absolutely kill it in the country music genre. You love to see it. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.