Country Star Sets Internet On Fire With Powerful New Song, Fans Go Crazy: WATCH

He's one of the most underrated men in music.

Cody Jinks dropped another outstanding song for his fans.

Jinks is one of the biggest names in outlaw country music, and his songs take listeners on a variety of different avenues and paths.

He's also responsible for one of the saddest country songs ever made:

"David."

*RELATED: Country Music Star Goes Viral Rocking Cowboy Hat In Awesome Photos*

Cody Jinks releases new song "Better Than The Bottle."

Well, Jinks hit his fans with another song that is guaranteed to be another hit:

"Better than the Bottle."

It dropped Friday for fans, and is another perfect example of why the outlaw country singer has become so popular over the years.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Not only did I enjoy the song, but it was also clear his fans did too, judging from the comments:

Once again Cody, Outstanding! Coming up on 8 years sober, and hearing your songs reflect the stories that many of your fans have experienced themselves, is what separates you from the rest! See ya down the road my friend! 🤘

Wonderful voice ❤❤❤

Great song

The best. Beautiful

Listening from Italy, go Cody go!!!

hell yea brother

Damn…..another CJ song that raises the hair on back of my neck. 😊

Excellent new one Jinks. You never disappoint.

Yet another spooky-good song.... keep it up brother. Best honest songs out there.....

Great song

It's great to see Jinks continue to thrive in the country music genre. The man doesn't even get a fraction of the respect he deserves.

The genre is certainly going through a revival, and Jinks was way ahead of the curve. He's been crushing it for a long time under the radar, and it finally seems like he's getting more and more attention.

What do you think of Jinks' latest song? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.