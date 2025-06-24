Cobra Kai's Martin Kove Kicked Out Of Fan Convention After Biting, Kissing Co-Star

Kove is known for his "John Kreese" character in Cobra Kai and the Karate Kid films.

"Cobra Kai" star Martin Kove was reportedly asked to leave a fan convention this past weekend after allegedly biting and then kissing co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim during a meet-and-greet event.

The 78-year-old Kove, who is known for playing "John Kreese" in Cobra Kai as well as the original "Karate Kid" movie and its sequels, allegedly bit Hannah-Kim on her arm "so hard he nearly drew blood," before then starting to kiss it in front of bystanders at a VIP meet-and-greet, according to a police report obtained by Variety.

KOVE PLAYS JOHN KREESE IN COBRA KAI

Rather than giving Kove a roundhouse kick to teach him a lesson, the report says that Hannah-Kim, who played Kim Da-Eun in the fifth and sixth seasons of the hit Netflix "Cobra Kai" series, told her husband who was also at the convention. When they both confronted the star actor, things got pretty intense rather quickly before the actor was escorted out by police.

Kove reportedly "exploded on them, saying something to the effect of how dare they confront him" before Alicia and her husband alerted one of the officers at the Puyallup Summer Con event.

According to the police report, the longtime "Cobra Kai" star Kove tried to downplay the incident to officers.

The actor told police that he and Hannah-Kim "play fight all the time on the set of ‘Cobra Kai!" before adding that he was trying to be "funny."

Apparently, the joke fell as flat as Kove's Kreese character on a karate mat as police instructed him to leave the convention. Hannah-Kim did not press charges but filed the police report "in case it continued" in the future.