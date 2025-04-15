Concert Attendees Show Shockingly Pathetic Financial Skills, Should Be Embarrassed

Coachella attendees might want to take a basic course in finance and personal responsibility.

The popular concert event is currently underway in California, and it features many major performances through its final day on April 20th.

It's arguably the most popular annual music event in the world, and entrance comes at a steep price. Unfortunately for a lot of people, they don't appear to have the money to actually afford to go.

Coachella concertgoers finance their tickets.

Billboard reported that tickets are going for around $600. That's a significant hit for a concert, and many people aren't paying for it upfront.

The outlet reported that roughly 60% of attendees on general admission tickets are financing them through Coachella's payment plan.

The payment plan allows people to get in for as little as $49.99 while paying the rest off over time, but it's not free money.

Attendees using the payment plan must pay a $41 fee on top of the actual ticket cost. That doesn't include the cost of food and lodging.

If people attending the festival who can't afford it are hoping for a break on food prices, it's not going to happen. A simple lemonade allegedly costs $17. Chicken tenders - one of the simplest food items imaginable - reportedly cost more than $26.

Not only are ticket prices outrageous and being financed, but the food prices might put anyone attending in the poor house.

Now, I'm just a regular working-class man who has had to scrape and claw for everything I have, and I even know financing *checks notes to make sure* concert tickets is absolutely nuts.

If you can't afford to attend an event, then don't go. It's shockingly simple. Save your money and go when you can afford it. Do not finance concert tickets.

That's the height of financial irresponsibility. Dave Ramsey would explode if he heard about this insanity. Who the hell taught these people about money?

Make much smarter financial decisions, folks. Better to skip it than spend money you don't have. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.