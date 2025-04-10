CNN's Miserable Town Hall With Bernie Sanders Goes Off The Rails When Anderson Cooper Misgenders A Wacko Lib

The insufferable, intolerable, virtue-signaling, gaslighting, full-of-crap Libs are finally eating their own. They've turned on each other. They've given up on hating Trump and Elon, and just turned to hating their own miserable guts.

And buddy – it is WONDERFUL to watch unfold. Literally watch. Like, last night, on CNN. Yes, I know nobody actually watches that network, but the ones that still do were in for an absolute TREAT Wednesday night.

That's when Anderson Cooper and … Bernie Sanders, inexplicably … were holding a town hall. How 107-year-old Bernie Sanders has become the voice/leader of the Democratic Party is beyond me, but I ain't arguing. Lord, please let them keep trotting Bernie out there. Please, please, pleaaaaaaaase.

Anyway, poor Anderson took a question from the crowd, called a girl … a girl … and all hell broke loose on stage.

Take a look!

CNN gets CNN'd!

My God. It's perfect. It's all so perfect.

The network. The host. Billion-year-old Bernie. The virtue-signaling. All of it. Just perfect. No notes. None.

"They/them pronouns, actually."

"Oh."

I mean, they're all so dumb. The Libs are just so dumb, I don't even know where to begin. And by the way … what the hell is a they/them pronoun? I've never understood that one. I don't understand any of it, frankly, but that one really confuses me.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Did he even misgender her? What does she want Anderson say? She doesn't identify as a man, or she would've said that. So … she just wants to be called a they or a them the rest of her life? WHY? I don't get it!

At least the people who identify as cats really want to be something different. They're insane, but they at least lean into it. This girl just doesn't know what she wants to be, so she instead makes life tougher for everyone around her.

The whole party is just so silly. They're so lost, and so unpopular, and so full of crap. And they also have no alpha in the room whatsoever. LOOK at that room! Bernie, Anderson Cooper and a they/them weirdo.

THAT's who's supposed to beat JD Vance in 2028? No shot. They have no shot.

Oh well! Bad for the Libs. GREAT for Big R Republicans.

Onwards.