CNN Panel Explodes Over 'Slur' During Transgender Sports Debate: WATCH

A CNN panel exploded Friday night after a panelist said males don't belong in female sports.

The debate about males who identify as women playing in women's sports has become one of the fiercest topics in sports. In fact, debates about transgender issues are a growing one.

President-elect Donald Trump ran a massive ad campaign about Vice President Kamala Harris supporting genital surgery for people in prison. It was one of the most effective ads of the campaign season.

The tension around the issue was on full display Friday night when Jay Michaelson exploded on Shermichael Singleton after the latter said, "There are a lot of families out there who don't believe boys should play girls sports."

"They're not boys! I'm not going to listen to transphobia at this table. I'm not going to listen to you call a transgirl a boy…When you use a word that's a slur, I'm going to interrupt. That's not how it is. They're not boys. They're not boys…I'm not going to sit there and listen to that," Michaelson fired back.

Michaelson followed up that rant by claiming "there's no consensus these are actually boys." A total and complete rejection of science.

The most insane part of the segment was when Michaelson said "there's no consensus these are actually boys."

The most insane part of the segment was when Michaelson said "there's no consensus these are actually boys."

Yeah, there actually is consensus and it's existed since the beginning of time. It's science. It's not even up for debate.

A male is a mammal with XY chromosomes. A female is a mammal with XX chromosomes. Males with XY chromosomes produce sperm. Females with XX chromosomes have ovaries and produce eggs. That's not an opinion or a suggestion.

It's science that has been settled since the discovery of chromosomes, and has only recently been left up to debate by some over the past few years.

Males are bigger, faster and stronger in almost all cases. That's just biology, and that's why males identifying as women dominate females. Look no further than OutKick's outstanding reporting on Blaire Fleming and the ongoing scandal with San Jose State volleyball for proof of that fact.

Shermichael Singleton pointed out the basic reality of the situation. Michaelson responded by rejecting settled science and declaring there's no consensus on what a boy is. Yes, there is and nobody should be asked to reject reality in order to embrace transgender ideology.

Singleton said nothing wrong, and fortunately, refused to back down. Good for him.