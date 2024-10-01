Famous Radio Host Praises Trump For Genius Campaign Ad: WATCH

Charlamagne tha God thinks Donald Trump's new campaign ad is brutal for Kamala Harris.

The former POTUS and current Republican nominee for President continues to battle it out with the sitting Vice President for the White House.

The election might be the closest in recent memory, and that means both candidates are trying to find an edge. Trump appears to have found a good one with a new attack ad.

The Trump campaign has been running an ad since at least this past weekend pointing out Harris supports taxpayer-funded sex surgeries for prisoners and illegal aliens.

Not only is the ad incredibly well-crafted, but the Trump campaign is running it during football games and pregame events. I first saw it on College GameDay. You can watch it below.

Charlamange tha God praises Donald Trump's new attack ad.

"That was nuts...I don't know if it was the backdrop of football, but when you hear the narrator say Kamala supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners, that one line, I was like, 'Hell no, I don't want my taxpayer dollars going to that,'" Charlamagne tha God - an incredibly popular radio host - said recently on his show when reacting to the ad.

He further added the "ad was effective" and noted how running it during football games made it impossible to ignore.

You can watch his full reaction in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I think many people will agree with Charlamagne tha God's assessment of the situation. My jaw nearly hit the floor when the ad popped up during College GameDay, and it was one of the first things mentioned to me when I showed up at a spot to watch the games. It literally had random people out in Washington, D.C. talking.

We were gearing up to watch football, and then everyone watching GameDay, the games over the weekend and Monday Night Football saw it. That's a lot of eyeballs, and it's such an extremist position from Harris that to say it's not effective and jarring is simply not true.

To make the ad even more devastating, do we know what states are the biggest swing states? Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and North Carolina. What do all five states have in common?

They're all home to rabid college football and NFL fans who tune in for the action on Saturdays and Sundays. It's the exact audience Trump needs to win over as much as possible going into election day.

What do you think of the ad? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.