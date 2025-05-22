CNN Talks George Floyd As Thursday's News Cycle Explodes With Huge Headlines, Including Murdered Jews

How does CNN go from one of the most powerful cable channels in television history to one that has lost another huge chunk of its dwindling audience?

Thursday morning was a great example of how that happens. With multiple major stories playing out across the United States, including the murdered Jewish embassy workers who were executed at close range near the Capital Jewish museum, CNN executives decided to cook up a George Floyd segment.

Enter woke Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey, who took time out of his busy schedule that includes declaring that his city will be a "safe haven" for illegal immigrants, to remember George & to attack Trump's Department of Justice.

Here's the full 5 ½ minutes of Jake telling CNN he's out to reform the Minneapolis police department. Reform. Consent decrees. Blah, blah, blah. Let's cut to the chase here, CNN is hanging on by a thread to its BLM movement days when it whipped America into a frenzy on a nightly basis with scumbags burning buildings and attacking police precincts.

CNN is a complete disaster & the ratings aren't getting any better for this mess of a company

The numbers just keep getting worse. "Meanwhile, CNN decreased by -16% in total viewers and -11% in the demo during primetime and -28% in total viewers and -29% in the demo during total day," TVInsider.com reported this week.

The company that could print money during the Gulf War for its coverage of the U.S. going in to kick Saddam's ass now averages just 405,000 total viewers during primetime.

The network that refused to say Joe Biden was mentally unfit to continue as president just can't figure it out. In what shouldn't be a shock to anyone, now CNN is asking how Democrats couldn't figure out that Biden was a mess.

Now we wait to see if CNN presses Minneapolis' own Ilhan Omar to get her reaction to the two Jews who were executed.

Don't count on it.