Climate Protestor Arrested For Spray Painting Over Presidential Insignia At Trump Tower

Climate protesters never seem to learn any lessons, do they?

We've seen soup get chucked at priceless paintings while other climate alarmist loons thought the best way to protest fossil fuels was by delaying a race… one that used electric racecars.

Now, another protester has learned that spray-painting over the presidential insignia doesn't really help your cause, unless that endgame was always to get arrested, in which case, mission accomplished.

According to The New York Post, a climate protester was arrested after spray-painting "USA" in bright green paint over a presidential insignia inside Trump Tower.

A crowd formed — as is often the case when crazy people do crazy things — and the protester unfurled a banner that read "GAME OVER" and featured the logo of Extinction Rebellion, a climate activist group.

Security eventually showed up to help this loser find the exit, while he shouted, "This is your country. This is our country. This is our planet. …You cannot ruin it without comment. They are ruining the planet for profit."

This dude's parents are going to give him an earful when he gets back to their place. Good luck sneaking into the basement through the window this time, pal.

This is the same activist group that recently defaced the Wall Street bull. At what point do these dopes realize that displays like this don't win over anybody?

I'll be honest: I've grown to like this here planet, and would hate to see it uninhabitable. But when I see people like this, I want to fly to either one of the poles to start personally flamethrower-ing polar ice caps just to make this guy cry.

Just the worst, but let them keep up with this nonsense — defacing property, blocking traffic, etc. — because clearly, they're too stupid to realize it hurts their cause.