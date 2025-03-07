Clay Travis Says He'd Wipe The Floor With Stephen A. Smith If They Ran Against Each Other For President

We're just a few months removed from an intense presidential election, but this is America, dammit, so we're already looking ahead to the 2028 election.

And considering how badly the Democrat Party is down right now after Kamala Harris' loss to Donald Trump, its disgusting display this week during the President's speech to a joint session of Congress and a pair of cringe-inducing videos — one of which featured a purple-haired congresswoman who kind of looks like Witchiepoo from HR Pufnstuf dropping some Gen Z lingo, fam — the party is looking for a 2028 candidate from outside the traditional rank and file.

Enter: Stephen A. Smith, he of ESPN and a brand new $100 million contract.

Smith's name has been tossed out as a potential candidate in 2028. As of late, Smith himself has seemingly become disillusioned by the Democrat Party so maybe he'd want to go about changing the face of it.

But, if that happens, don't be shocked if OutKick founder Clay Travis gets in on the fun and runs for the Oval Office against Smith, because he says it'd be a landslide victory in his favor.

Clay was a guest on Fox News Channel on Friday alongside 32 Advisors founder and CEO Robert Wolf, who talked about the lack of a clear leader for the party and floated Smith's name.

"Look, if Stephen A. Smith wants to run for president as a Democrat, I will run for president as a Republican and I will beat and I will beat him in 40 states," Clay said. I'd actually feel bad for him. I'd wipe the floor with him.:

Clay then said he'd wipe the floor with Smith worse than the Lakers wiped the floor with the Mavericks in the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade and that he was the reigning Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles while Smith was the perpetually-rebuilding Chicago Bears.

The Quick Math Is In Clay's Favor

Now, I think I speak for all of America when I say we need to see this. The debates alone would be electrifying. You'd get a pair of sharp dudes sparing over ideas instead of some folks trading talking points or an old guy getting wheeled out Weekend At Bernie's-style so that the party had an excuse to take him behind the shed and end his reelection hopes Ol' Yeller-style.

And if we got an election, I don't think Clay's 40 state prediction is that far off.

Sure, I play for the same team, but let's do a little thought exercise.

I think we can give Stephen A. New York, California, Oregon, Washington, Illinois, and Vermont. Now, I think we can all agree that Clay would probably win every state with an SEC school and every state with a Big 10 team I didn't already give to Smith — and that includes Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Also, Big 12 states? That's Clay Country.

So according to my cocktail napkin election map, might be well on his way to 40 states.

Now, who knows what will happen between now and November 2028, but I think it will certainly be interesting.