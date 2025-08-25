Claudia Schiffer Plays The Hits, Pops Up In Swimwear As She Turns 55

Welcome to the OutKick Culture Department's third annual celebration of Claudia Schiffer's birthday. Somehow, she manages to fly under the radar until she is celebrating her latest trip around the sun.

That's probably due to the fact that the supermodel likes to take the opportunity presented on her birthday to show off her fastball, and she likes to do so in some swimwear. That's what we like to call playing the hits.

Schiffer knows that the throwbacks are nice, and the day in the life of a 50-something model posts are good for engagement and pushing products throughout the year, but the birthdays call for something more.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

After wearing back-to-back bikinis the past two years, she switched things up slightly for 55, but she didn’t go crazy and toss on a fall sweater or anything. She's still in a swimsuit and that's playing the hits.

Claudia Schiffer Still Has Her Fastball at 55

Another 50-something who has maintained their fastball and is still making the most of what they built through blood, sweat and tears when they were younger.

It's great to see, isn’t it? You can keep it going for as long as you can these days. The modeling agencies don’t decide when you're finished, the fans of your work do.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Sure there are a ton of downsides to social media. But let's not forget the supermodels like Claudia Schiffer who go above and beyond to celebrate their birthdays.

Forgetting about them would be a terrible mistake. A mistake I never want to take part in.

If it's required to put up with the negatives of social media in order to receive these annual gifts, I say it's worth it. Happy birthday, Claudia and I look forward to next year.