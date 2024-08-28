Claudia Schiffer Celebrates Turning 54 In A Bikini, Still Has Plenty Left On Her Fastball

Claudia Schiffer has done it again. She's taken the mound and proved that she hasn't lost her fastball. It's becoming an annual tradition for the supermodel.

She heads out to Greece, tosses a bikini on, and then spends some time with a butterfly. That's how she chose to showcase her fastball last year, and she was back for another repeat performance this year.

Sunday marked Claudia's 54th birthday and on Monday she put on a show. Her timeline these days is often filled with throwbacks to when she was one of the top models in the game.

She will, on special occasions, like her birthday, toe the rubber and show that she can still pop the mitt. For 54, she was back in the same location in Greece where she celebrated her 53rd birthday, and she was back in a bikini hanging out with butterflies.

The legendary model captioned her annual reminder, "The Greek butterfly came back this year for my birthday 🦋 Thank you for all the sweet messages!"

Claudia Schiffer drops bikini content for her birthday

Claudia might not be on the cover of every other magazine these days, and she's certainly not putting the kind of effort into her social media game that the likes of some of her fellow 50-somethings are. But she's still cashing in on brand deals and doing some modeling.

Just last month it was announced that she would be the face of a new fall-winter campaign for the Italian fashion brand Ermanno Scervino.

They posted on social media along with Claudia, "Legendary Claudia Schiffer, is the new face of Ermanno Scervino’s fall winter 2024/2025 campaign. The collection celebrates the shapes of women’s body through couture silhouettes, sensual materials and the maison’s unique handcrafted details."

It's all there for the taking for the supermodel. Her birthdays have turned into must-see content. If Claudia Schiffer wants to crank it up throughout the year, nobody's going to complain.