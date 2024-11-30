The City Of Boston Is Heading to Bluesky As Twitter X Says 'Good Riddance'

Boston is heading for bluer skies as the city has announced that they have created a Bluesky social media account and plan to move the city government's agencies to the Left-leaning social media platform.

"Hey Boston, we’re here! City teams are building accounts and making moves to make Bluesky our home. Stay tuned. In the meantime, you can follow a few of our first official accounts: @boston-streets.bsky.social, @bostonparks.bsky.social, and @healthyboston.bsky.social." Boston's new Bluesky account read.

Although it's unclear exactly what the account means by saying that they "are making moves to make Bluesky our home," some believe that it could entail ditching Twitter X, or perhaps not being as interactive on Elon Musk's platform.

BOSTON'S MAYOR HAS PREVIOUSLY RIPPED TWITTER

Are we really surprised that Boston, whose Mayor Michelle Wu famously sent out invites for a "Colored-Only" holiday party, would move her city's social media accounts from the all-inclusive Twitter X platform that Elon Musk has been creating? If Mayor Wu can't stand to be around white people at holiday parties, then she sure as heck can't stand to dare see opposing viewpoints on X now, can she?

Wu should feel right at home at the Democrats' new social safe haven at Bluesky. After all, she was the one who openly wanted to decriminalize theft, shoplifting as well as get rid of the city's gang database registry, because that makes a ton of sense! If that wasn't enough, it was found that Wu may have used her political leverage to have authorities monitor her critics, including restaurant owners that disagreed with her Covid shutdown policies!

In 2023, Mayor Wu announced that she was beginning to cut back her personal use on Twitter X, citing the ‘toxicity’ that Elon Musk had apparently brought to the platform. If having free speech, fact-checking via Community Notes, and a platform of a wide array and diverse set of ideas is toxic, then Wu may be a lost cause.

Let me be the first to say that we won't miss the City of Boston should this Bluesky news turn out to be accurate.

I just wish Elon Musk would make the rule that once someone leaves for the rival platform, that they aren't allowed back. Because, like many things in life, they come back - they always do. Don't be surprised when even Mark Cuban makes his way back to the X-land, as he found out first hand that Bluesky users have no problem tearing apart one of their own.

