CIA Squad Smashed Venezuela With Powerful Weapon, New Report Reveals

More details are out about President Donald Trump's bombing operation in Venezuela.

Trump announced a few days ago that the United States had moved to hitting a target inside Venezuela after originally targeting drug boats.

The President further explained Monday, "There was a major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs. They load the boats up with drugs. So we hit all the boats, and now we hit the area. It's the implementation area. That's where they implement, and that is no longer around."

It's the biggest step up the escalation ladder as an all-out pressure campaign ramps up on dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Trump declined to specify which unit was responsible for conducting the operation while speaking Monday.

Now, a new report from CNN indicates that the CIA was responsible. CNN reported last Monday that the CIA used a drone to bomb a "port facility on the coast of Venezuela" that is allegedly tied to the violent gang Tren de Aragua.

It's not believed that anyone was present at the time the facility was wiped out by the drone strike. CNN further reported that Special Operations units "provided intelligence support" for the bombing – a claim U.S. Special Operations Command denied to the outlet.

The CIA has a large arsenal of weapons at its disposal for kinetic options. Title 50 authority also allows Special Operations units to conduct operations outside the normal chain of command. Units like SEAL Team 6 and Delta Force can operate under an intelligence umbrella, often in a highly-classified nature, when the President chooses to exercise Title 50.

While it's never been publicly confirmed or acknowledged, the best example of Title 50 fusing with Special Operations units was the raid to kill Osama bin Laden in Pakistan.

Furthermore, the United States also struck another drug boat on Monday, and the footage is one of the best yet.

It appears the drug vessel got lit up with multiple bombs.

There is no sign indicating Trump plans on taking his foot off the gas when it comes to Venezuela and Maduro. The operations will continue, and our guys will continue to get the job done.