Loser Chuck Schumer Spreads Fear Porn, Claims Everyone Is Going To Die If Bill Passes

Senator Chuck Schumer continues to prove he's a clown.

The Democrat Senator from New York is known for being an incredibly cringe man. The liberal politician is all about shticks and gimmicks.

He's the man who seemed shocked to discover chips and beer, and also got brutalized online for not knowing how to grill burgers.

You'd think someone representing America would know how to grill an incredibly popular food item. You'd be wrong.

Chuck Schumer claims everyone is going to die if new bill passes.

The Senate is currently considering a major legislative package known as the "big, beautiful bill." Schumer has a different description of President Donald Trump's first major piece of signature legislation in his second term.

The 74-year-old Senator declared it should be called the "We're All Going To Die Act" during a Wednesday briefing with the press.

Yes, apparently the bill is so dangerous that everyone will die if it passes. Very rational! Very normal.

You can watch the comically dumb moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There were plenty of reactions to his insane claim that quickly flooded in on X.

Doesn't this song and dance ever get old? I don't care what your politics are. You can love President Trump. You can hate him. You can have zero opinion.

It makes no difference to me. What I do know is that Trump's "big, beautiful bill" isn't going to result in Americans dropping dead across the country.

This is the definition of fear porn. He's attempting to terrify and scare gullible people into believing the end is near….if a single bill passes.

Of course, Schumer knows he's lying. He doesn't care. It's all about putting on a show for the cameras. It's politics at its worst.

What do you think about Schumer's delusional comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.