Chuck Schumer Brutally Roasted For Pathetic Stunt: WATCH

Senator Chuck Schumer might want to avoid social media for the foreseeable future.

President Donald Trump has kicked off a bunch of different reactions after slapping Mexico, Canada and China with tariffs.

How will the trade war/tariffs situation end?

Your guess is as good as mine, but it's already turning into a content machine for us here at OutKick. That includes the Senator from New York who is getting crushed in hilarious fashion.

Chuck Schumer crushed for stupid stunt.

Schumer decided to talk about Corona and avocados in an attempt to convince people the tariffs are bad, but it didn't go well.

The liberal Senator spoke like he just discovered chips and dip for the first time in his life. You can watch the hilarious moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Cringe! Never go full cringe, and that's exactly what Schumer did here. Fortunately, the internet did its thing, and flayed him in brutal fashion.

Below are some of the responses to the tweet above:

This is the same guy that put cheese on a raw hamburger patty on the grill. He probably DID just discover these for the first time.

Someone want to remind Chuck that Genesse beer is made in Rochester NY? The state he supposedly represents?

Good friend worked in the Corona barely plant in SE Idaho for decades. He said, "Do NOT drink Corona if it's the last beer on earth."

Only bad beer. They need us to buy avocados more than I need my guac.

Is this the same guy that can’t grill a burger? Ya he’s new to food I guess!

They think we're all 5 yrs old

He’s the guy that didn’t know how to grill a cheeseburger.

He thinks that this is what people care about. He’s cunning and connected but he isn’t very smart.

Last week was huevos. Now is beer and guacamole! The Dems are hurting badly!

Support your local micro brews. Bring Avocado farming back to the U.S. We have been getting Chucked-over by the likes of this chuckin' grifter for too long.

Who cares about the prices of beer and chips? we are trying to save our country from a hostile takeover. Why is this difficult for people to understand?

Based on his grilling technique I’m going to venture a guess he couldn’t open either of those

Absolute clown

Moron thinks it’s 1980 when this stupid sh*t worked. Keep it up please!

The fact he thinks "most beer" comes from Mexico or that i eat so much guacamole that i worry about a tax hike on my 3 meals a day of guac

The guy who didn’t know how to grill a burger is now going to tell us about beer, and Super Bowl drinking costs. There are plenty of domestic and import brands that our drunken Super Bowl parties are safe!

They go great with raw burgers.

Then buy American!!! I’d even buy Bud Light before the Mexican beers. Buy American

I can live with tariffs on those products. I’m pretty sure beer and avocados are produced in America too.

He Loves a Corona while grilling up some cheeseburgers

The last four years have cost me way more. Keep that beer it sucks. I’ll pay a few more cents for the avocados.

He sips his beer.

First off, be a man and drink Coors Banquet. Second, why are these people so awkward and cringe? Chuck Schumer is holding that beer so softly that it's almost like he thinks it might explode in his hand.

Furthermore, who drinks Mexican beer in a can? You should only ever drink Mexican beer in a bottle. That's the rule. I didn't make the rule, but I do follow it.

The good news is watching our politicians embarrass themselves will never get old. It's one of the few simple pleasures in life, and I certainly enjoy it!

What do you think of Schumer's little stunt? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.