Nasty Chuck Schumer Tells Enraging Lies About Guns, Proves He's Clueless: WATCH

Democrats like Chuck Schumer clearly don't know anything about how firearms and suppressors work.

Senator Chuck Schumer should probably stop talking about firearms and suppressors.

Trump's version of the "big beautiful bill" that passed the House of Representatives includes the Hearing Protection Act.

It's a common sense piece of legislation that will remove suppressors from the NFA of 1934 if passed by the Senate and signed by President Donald Trump.

Currently, suppressors are highly-regulated, require a $200 tax stamp and extra scrutiny when purchasing. It's the height of insanity, and the Democrats will do anything to keep the insanely dumb rules in place.

Chuck Schumer lies about suppressors.

Senator Chris Murphy got cooked for openly lying about how suppressors work, and Schumer decided to join him in spreading misinformation.

"Who wants a silencer? Not the average citizen. They're law-abiding. Not our police officers. They're against these provisions that allow anyone to get a silencer. The only people who want silencers are criminals because they don't want people to hear their bad, horrible, deadly deeds," Schumer said while spewing complete nonsense to the media Thursday.

You can watch his comments below.

First off, there's no such thing as a "silencer." That's not real. There are suppressors, and as someone who has used them many times over the years, I can promise you they don't silence anything.

They're for hearing protection of the shooter because it takes the edge off of the gunfire sound. It's still loud, and you still need to wear hearing protection.

The only suppressed firearm that you can probably ditch hearing protection for is a suppressed .22 bolt-action rifle running subsonic ammunition. Everything else you should have your ears covered.

It's not Hollywood. Suppressors don't operate anything like the movies would have you think. Furthermore, it's not criminals who want them - as if your average criminal has any idea how to properly use one.

It's people who don't want their ears ringing and hearing destroyed while shooting. It's a safety measure, and the fact it's regulated like an automatic weapon is insane.

We should be encouraging people to use suppressors for the benefit of everyone around them. As for Schumer's claim the police don't like them, I'd like to know why several cops I know carry suppressed weapons.

Could it be that it makes CQB quieter so they're not blowing their ears out in a gunfight? Almost certainly.

What do you think about Schumer's nasty lies?