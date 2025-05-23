Nasty Democrat Lies About Guns, Gets Immediately Roasted: REACTIONS

Senator Chris Murphy is getting destroyed on social media after lying about firearms and suppressors.

The House of Representatives recently passed a large bill that includes the Hearing Protection Act. The HPA will remove suppressors from the NFA of 1934 if passed by the Senate and signed by President Donald Trump.

Suppressors have been regulated as part of the NFA for more than 90 years. The purchase of one requires extra scrutiny and a $200 tax stamp. It's beyond stupid, and it's been a long time coming for Congress to do something.

It's simple common sense and about hearing safety, but Chris Murphy is not happy!

Chris Murphy lies about guns and suppressors.

Murphy took to X earlier in the week to share a blatant lie about suppressors being legal and what they do when attached to a firearm.

"A hidden provision of the bill...wait for it...legalizes gun silencers!! What?? So now criminals will be able to hide their crimes and police will lose the ability to respond to mass shootings. WTF," the Democrat Senator from Connecticut tweeted.

Despite being 100% fake news, the tweet still hasn't been deleted.

To be clear, suppressors have never been federally illegal. You'd think a sitting Senator would know that. Second, there is no such thing as "gun silencers."

They're suppressors, and they do not make guns silent. Not even close. As someone who has used suppressed weapons a lot, I can promise you that they're far from silent. They do lower the decibel level of a shot, but you should still use hearing protection. Other than a suppressed bolt-action .22 firing subsonic ammunition, I've never used a suppressed weapon that still wasn't very noticeably audible. It doesn't make them silent. Just less harsh on the ears.

Yet, Murphy isn't going to let facts get in the way of pushing a narrative.

Fortunately, people on social media weren't having any of it. They were quick to light the Senator up on X.

It's amazing people who know nothing about guns still have the power to regulate them. Chris Murphy should put down the movies and actually go to a firing range.

Hell, I'd be happy to go with him to help educate him on what suppressors, which, again, aren't illegal, actually do.

What do you think about Murphy's outrageously stupid tweet? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.