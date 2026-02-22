A Broken Eye Socket & Two Arrests After A Chuck E. Cheese Brawl During 5-Year-Old's Birthday Party

What's the worst thing that can happen during a 5-year-old's birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese? Maybe the mascot gets escorted out of the building by police on credit card accusations?

Sure, that's a possibility. Assuming there aren't a couple of maniacs in the establishment during the party. If there are, then all bets are off the table. You could have a brawl where someone has their eye socket broken.

A birthday party nobody will soon forget in Ohio sent families running out of a Chuck E. Cheese location last week. According to witnesses, WTVG reports, Derrick Jones and Keshawn Fell started fighting in the bathroom.

Because everyone knows if you're going to fight during a 5-year-old's birthday party, that's where you do it. Unfortunately, they were unable to contain the fight, and it ended up in the packed play area.

Somehow, during the chaos, a 22-year-old man, identified only as the birthday girl's uncle, had his eye socket broken. He was then placed in a medically induced coma at the hospital.

Chuck E. Cheese Shouldn’t Require An Emergency Exit Plan

"All I could do was grab everybody’s kids and try to get them up against the wall to get away from it. Cause then, it didn’t just happen right there at the front door," the victim's aunt said of the brawl.

"They literally were running through the whole building. And all I could do was think to protect the kids."

The man’s sister said she believes he was hit with a weapon, although that hasn’t been confirmed.

"My brother collapsed and I grabbed my brother like brother, please talk to me. Talk to me. I’m here," she said.

Jones was charged by police with felonious assault. Fell was charged with disorderly conduct at a hospital emergency room where the victim of the broken eye socket had been transported.

No details of that incident were provided, and both men pleaded not guilty. They've also been released on bond.

"Like you knew when you went in the bathroom to fight, you knew that this was a kid’s establishment. You knew that. You knew it," a family member added.