Bodycam Footage Of Chuck E. Cheese Getting Arrested Is Finally Here

Police officers wear bodycams to protect themselves and the general public. At least that's what we're told, but I think the real reason they wear them is to give us some viral magic like this video of Chuck E. Cheese getting arrested this past July in Tallahassee.

When this story broke, we had tons of pictures and videos from citizen journalists who were at Chuck E. Cheese in the middle of the day on a Thursday, but I knew the real gold would come whenever the bodycam footage of that lousy pizza-slingin rodent getting perp-walked past the Ms. Pac-Man machines.

That time has now come.

Check it out:

What. A. Video.

I mean, Chuck E. Cheese — who was actually a man by the name of Jermell J. Jones who was getting arrested for allegedly stealing a credit card — being told to "stop resisting" in front of the Pixar's Cars driving game is stunning.

Like, is bodycam footage eligible for a Pulitzer? Because if it is, I think we can end the search for this year's winner right now.

Isn't it also hilarious that the people were upset about kids seeing Chuck E. getting hauled out of the restaurant had no issue with whoever kept cursing at the police?

Priorities.

Also, I'm not a parent — and that should be evident after what I'm about to say — but I think seeing one of your heroes get hauled off to the county jail is a good thing for kids to learn at an early age. They walked in thinking that Chuck E. Cheese was some business magnate who opened a chain of pizzerias with skee-ball in them, but they left having realized that he's just some alleged credit card thief in a costume (that probably smells horrendous, too, but that's me speculating).

The lesson here is that even the biggest heroes have foibles… and some of those foibles are arrestable.

And I bet those kids were back to housing slices of pizza and licking the plastic Big Buck Hunter rifles or whatever it is kids do these days before Chuck E. had even been read his Miranda rights.