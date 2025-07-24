Talk About A Rough Day At Work: Chuck E. Cheese Mascot Arrested, Beheaded On The Job And In Front Of Kids

It was tough day in the office for the pizza chain's Big Cheese

There's never a good time or place to be arrested, but I think one man in Tallahassee, Florida, may have just found the worst: at a Chuck E. Cheese while dressed in a full Chuck E. Cheese costume.

Yeah, that's bad.

On Thursday, social media started lighting up with photos and videos of an employee at one of the iconic pizza place and arcade's locations being led out of the restaurant in handcuffs while still dressed head to toe as the chain's namesake mascot.

Then, while still outside the restaurant, the fugitive Chuck was unmasked like a Scooby-Doo villain.

*Gasp!* …Old Man Jenkins?!

No, according to TMZ was soon revealed that the man behind the mascot head was Jermell J. Jones, was arrested for the theft of a credit card.

But he would've gotten away with it too if it weren't for those meddling kids, their dog, and his stoner friend...

TMZ also reported that it "appears Tallahassee cops knew the identity of the man inside the mouse and knew where he worked" ahead of the arrest, which is good. I'm no expert, but just going around cuffing Chuck E. Cheeses at random until you find the right one doesn't sound like the most efficient way to go about doing police work.

Now, let's address the giant, anthropomorphic mouse (rat?) in the room: this is a terrible way to get arrested.

Chuck E. Cheese has to be one of the worst places to get arrested, just for the optics. I mean, even if you were just in there by yourself to rip some Skee-Ball and do remote work, then the police haul you out of there over some unpaid parking tickets or something, the optics are bad.

Getting arrested while dressed as the mascot, while kids looked on, eating terrible pizza? Tough to come back from that one.

Although it would be tough to come back from being cuffed while dressed as any mascot, whether it's the San Diego Chicken, Phillie Phanatic, or another famous pizza mascot, the Noid, he of Domino's fame.

Hopefully, the kids who had to witness Chuck E. Cheese getting arrested are okay after witnessing something even more traumatizing than the old animatronic bands that used to perform at the restaurant.

But hey, it's nothing a return trip to Chuck E. Cheese for some Golden Tee and horrible pizza can't fix.