Christy Carlson Romano Shows Off Nasty Eye Injury After Clay Pigeon Shooting Accident

Christy Carlson Romano suffered a gruesome injury on Friday when she was accidentally shot in the face by a stranger while out shooting clay pigeons.

The actress was hospitalized after the accident, which happened during an outing to celebrate her husband Brendan Rooney's 42nd birthday in Austin, Texas. Romano hopped on Instagram over the weekend to show off her bruised and bloody eye.

"I took him to shoot clay pigeons as a present," the 40-year-old wrote on Instagram. "There was another party with us, and they unsafely fired in the wrong direction and shot me in the face."

Romano said her husband "immediately sprung into action," assessed her injuries and rushed her to the hospital.

"I was hit in 5 places, one was less than an inch from hitting me directly in my right eye," she continued. "Unfortunately a fragment got lodged behind my eye, and it is too risky to remove surgically at this time. Doctors will continue to monitor me (I can see normally at the moment)."

Romano went on to thank the "superhero-like" medical staff and first responders, noting that she just feels lucky to be alive.

"I love my daughters, husband, family, and friends so much. I saw my life flash before my eyes," she said, "and I'm telling you, hug the people around you every chance you can. Life can change in an instant."

Romano's close call should serve as a good reminder to all of us that safety is always the No. 1 priority anytime firearms are involved. If you're out shooting clay pigeons, be sure to familiarize yourself with the club's specific rules and etiquette, be respectful of fellow shooters and always keep your muzzle pointed in a safe direction — away from yourself and others.

We're glad you're going to be OK, Christy!

