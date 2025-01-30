Clay Matthews Raising Sons To Be Hunters, Teaches Them Responsible Gun Ownership

Clay Matthews went from hunting quarterbacks to hunting… deer, ducks, turkey and even mountain lions!

Actually, the former Super Bowl Champion linebacker has been hunting since he was a child. And now, he's raising his three kids to enjoy the sport as well.

"I was raised in Southern California, so I didn't have the opportunities to be out in the field all the time, but I've always had this drive to the outdoors and firearms," Matthews told Fox News Digital. "So for me, I love sharing this with them."

Matthews said his soon-to-be 10-year-old son wants to go deer hunting soon, while his 5 year old "wants to sit in the blind for turkey hunting season this upcoming year." The kids also get dressed up in "camo and blaze orange" quite often, the Green Bay Packers great said.

"People can guess what type of family we are," he joked.

Clay Matthews Takes Firearm Safety Seriously

With three children under the age of 10, Matthews is committed to teaching them about responsible gun ownership. And he wants to help other families do the same.

The six-time Pro Bowler backs an organization called Project ChildSafe, a safety and education program that partners with law enforcement agencies to provide families with free firearm safety kits and educational resources. Since its inception in 1998, the program has also distributed more than 41 million free gun locks to households across the country.

Thanks to his efforts with the charity, Matthews has been nominated for the Colt Safety Impact Award, intended to amplify non-profit organizations that "exemplify an exceptional commitment to safety in the firearms industry."

"This was a natural fit to work with Colt to come together on something that means a great deal to me, to give back and promote this education of firearm safety," Matthews said.

"[Project ChildSafe does] such an amazing job at this comprehensive education, from providing free locks for firearms to actual safes, working with local law enforcement, it was just a no-brainer… Project Child safe just really designated with me."

Other nominees for the award include former NFL players Fletcher Cox, Joe Thomas and Adam Vinatieri.

Matthews offered his advice to fellow gun owners who have kids in the house.

"First is have them locked up at all times. My kids from a young age have been brought up around firearms, whether it be hunting, recreational shooting, clinking, whatever it may be, but they understand dad's in charge of that. You don’t have free rein. They're completely locked up. I'm in charge of that," Matthews said.

"And just the attention to safety, really, knowing where the barrel is pointed, finger off the trigger, stuff that seems easy for most gun owners, but when you're raising children to be in that lifestyle to shoot firearms, you've just gotta teach and ingrain at a young age.

"My father did a fantastic job with me. I know I was the kid, ‘Dad, can I see this? Can I see that?’ ‘No, no, no.’ But when I got out there, there was a responsibility that I felt I had growing up in that environment, and hopefully my kids will have the same."

Matthews played 11 NFL seasons — 10 with the Packers and one with the Los Angeles Rams. His 83.5 sacks with the Packers rank second in team history behind the late Willie Davis.

