Christina Aguilera Hits The Stage In Lingerie, Emily Elizabeth Checks In At The Beach & It's Selection Sunday

Happy Selection Sunday to those who celebrate

By the end of the day, the 68 teams playing in the NCAA tournament will be set. There are a handful of automatic bid games left to be played today, then we'll find out which team or teams will get shafted by the selection committee.

It's an annual tradition that sets the stage beautifully for hours upon hours of filling out brackets. This weekend makes largely ignoring College Basketball up to this point worth it.

I had the multiview going before, during, and after my nap on the couch on Saturday. Most of the action, being in and out of it is a blur, but I did catch some of the best the sport has to offer.

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I'm not talking about teams like Duke winning the ACC Championship. Who cares about that? I'm talking about teams like Akron and Hawaii punching their NCAA Tournament tickets.

Those were basketball games. Akron completed their third straight MAC title with a 79-76 win over Toledo thanks to a three-pointer from Shammah Scott that put the Zips up by three with just six seconds left.

The Rockets got a shot off that would have only tied the game, but it missed. This is my kind of March.

Just like that, I'm adding Akron to the list of teams I'll be rooting for in the NCAA Tournament. I'm also adding Hawaii after watching them win the Big West title.

The Rainbow Warriors took out the UC Irvine Anteaters and won me over in the process. Another team I'm going to have my eye on is the WAC champions, Cal Baptist. This game was on late, and I fell asleep before it ended.

Had I watched the whole game I may have added them to my official list of teams that I'll be rooting for. Right now, they're on the bubble as far as that's concerned.

We'll see. They overcame a six-point Utah Valley lead with just over two minutes left to win, but they also relied on a missed wide-open game-tying dunk.

A heartbreaking loss, the second straight WAC Championship game for Utah Valley. It just wasn’t meant to be for the Wolverines. This was the Lancers' year.

The first four will get this year's tournament started on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. In honor of the first four tipping off on St. Patrick's Day, here's the first look at the annual must watch Crichton Leprechaun video.

I didn’t get rained out this weekend

I have some good news to report, both for grilling season and those who participate and for emailer 6782833937 (if that is your real name), who believed last Sunday was not up to par.

They wrote:

Hey SJ,

Get loaded not cooking out and sorta hungover today? Generally enjoy the column but geez you mailed it in. Half of it was some dudes Belize trip. Really?

You know, sometimes you miss and hit a double instead of a home run. I've been showing up at about 80% or so for the last two weeks. I didn’t mail it in, I played injured.

That said, I find Montana Tim fascinating and anytime he sends in content, which is what Screencaps is all about, I'm going to post it.

Back to the grill. We had some colder temps sneak in for a few days last week, but by Saturday afternoon they were gone. We were in the mid-70s, and it was the perfect setting to slap some meat on the grill for the first time this year.

If you're doing the same, send me your meat.

Big Foot Sightings

- Mike in Florida writes:

sorry but out of all of these "sightings" no video or photo when everybody has phones and security cameras

no way this is BS

i actually wish it wasn't but there would have to be some actual footage to persuade me.

i love OutKick

thanks Mike from Florida

SeanJo

For those who missed it, there has been what the experts call a Bigfoot flap in Ohio over the last couple of weeks. I haven’t checked in over the last few days on where they're at as far as the current sighting count, but I know they're not called the hide and seek champions for no reason.

Happy Middle

- Anonymous in New York writes:

Morning Sean,

I'm a frequent contributor to Screencaps! but wanted to stay anonymous on this due to obvious reasons.

During my single years I frequented these massage parlors for what they refer to as "happy endings." While the massages were, actually, very nice the "happy" part was the highlight.

Finding these places took a bit of research, not all Foot Spas do the side perks or advertise like you wrote about. Had to look through the darker Craigslist sites to find them. Even then it wasn't guaranteed. I look like a cop, so that probably raised some eyebrows when I asked for a full 2 hour massage.

The masseuse would send out feelers, so to speak, to see if I would react positively or negatively. The first time it happened, I was like, "holy shit, it's happening." Have to say they were very talented in what they did. Every single time I found a place that would offer that service I would go at least twice before they closed down. And every time I was given one, it happened in the middle of the massage. Start with a back massage, toe to head, then flip over, that's when it happened, then they finish the front massage, head to toe. A "Happy Middle" always.

I probably didn't go to these places more than I did. Back of my mind, I was thinking this is the night I'm perp-walked out of the place. A stressed mind affects other parts of the body so eventually just stopped going. Wasn't worth the aggravation.

A New Bigfoot Documentary Helps Explain Our Conspiracy-Minded Era

- Chris writes:

You need to see this and report back

https://www.wsj.com/arts-culture/film/a-new-bigfoot-documentary-helps-explain-our-conspiracy-minded-era-f9ef6237?mod=Searchresults&pos=1&page=1

SeanJo

Normally, I don’t like homework, but I will check this documentary out and report back on what I learn from it.

Apostle Islands national park legislation moves forward amid local opposition

- Kirk B writes:

For many many years that's all we heard about was they wanted to get it to National Park status people wanted it for many years it was about improvement in tourism spend more money make the area prosperous BUT because it's being sponsored by a republican state senator tom tiffany of wisconsin is sponsoring it the rabid republican party haters have come out of the woodwork.

https://www.northernnewsnow.com/2026/03/13/apostle-islands-national-park-legislation-moves-forward-amid-local-opposition/

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That's it for this week. I hope I lived up to 6782833937's standards. I'd hate to go 0-for-2 over the past two weekends.

Have a great Sunday. I'll be keeping my eyes on a couple of games today, especially the Dayton-VCU one. Again, if you're breaking out your meat, I want to see it.

As always, my inbox is open for anything and everything, meat related or otherwise at sean.joseph@outkick.com. Go follow me on Twitter and over on Instagram.

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