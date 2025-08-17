Christina Aguilera Dominates A Snow Cone On An Ice Cream Truck, Sophie Cunningham Twerks & 'Superbad' Turns 18

Christina Aguilera got on an ice cream truck and licked her way through content.

Good news, the Carolina Panthers are in mid-season form

I don’t know how your team looks so far this preseason, but my Carolina Panthers are in mid-season form, which is great news. Great news as far as not having to set expectations too high, then watch in disappointment as they fall short.

I can keep my expectations where they've been since they drafted Bryce Young. As low as not knowing if they'll win a single game all season. I know he played much better after being benched last season, but he still only managed to win four games in his 12 starts.

And at the end of the day, you have to win games. I don’t care how it's accomplished, you have to find a way to score more points than the other team. I'm not confident this team can do that.

Young didn’t play much yesterday. Andy Dalton got hurt and left the game with an elbow injury, and the Panthers only managed to score three points.

I know it's the preseason, and according to the Ohio State championship-Jenifer Lopez divorce metrics, the Panthers are headed to the Super Bowl, but let's not start planning a Super Bowl party just yet.

They have a lot to prove, like being able to win more than five games. Let me also remind anyone hopeful that the Ohio State-J.Lo things means a guaranteed ticket to the Super Bowl, that they lost both of their prior Super Bowl appearances.

I say all that, grateful that the offense is not moving the ball up and down the field and scoring at will. The worst thing they could do this preseason is score and look like a competently run franchise.

Brewers fan called 911 because he didn’t receive his free burger due to the team's 12-game win streak

The Milwaukee Brewers have the best record in baseball and have fans thinking about two things: burgers and winning the World Series.

Why burgers? Well, their current franchise-record 14-game winning streak earned fans a free burger from George Webb restaurants, a local chain. It was the 12th straight win to be exact that kicked off the burger giveaway.

It's something the founder of the restaurant started back in the 1940s when he predicted that the Brewers would win 12 straight and hinted that he would give away burgers if they managed to do so, according to the restaurant's website.

The first time the Brewers did it and George Webb gave away hamburgers was in 1987. Last week, they did it again, which led to one fan jumping the gun on the promo and calling the cops when he didn’t get his free burger.

WISN News reports that the Brewers fan in question didn’t even wait for the game to finish before he showed up for his free hamburger.

"He called 911 because they won’t give him his free burgers for the Brewers game (Wednesday), was advised the game wasn’t over, not sure if the subject is still standing by," a dispatcher can be heard saying.

Someone needs to let this Brewers fan know that the giveaway is Wednesday from 2-6. If not, there could be a few more calls placed to 911.

If he's going to call during the 12th game, there's nothing that would stop him from calling from now until Wednesday. Except maybe a free burger in his hands.

Welcome to the Montana Tim show

Montana Tim went off on Saturday. He hit the inbox, and he hit it hard with some of the best meat content you're ever going to see.

But he didn’t stop there, and I'm here for it. Tim brought the meat, he brought the desserts, and he even brought a Montana light show.

What a Screencaps performance. Buckle up the next several pictures are part of an awesome Montana Tim show.

Big Meat!, a Birthday and a Fish!

- Montana Tim writes:

Hold the presses SeanJo! The little lady said my meat wasn’t big enough! I asked her "what the hell does that mean?" She said to quit messing around, it’s her birthday, and give her some more meat! So I really poured the pork to her this time…..some beef, too! The woman is insatiable for God’s sake!

After this meal, she still wanted more meat! Damn….ya gotta love the woman! She really loves Big Meat!

She loved that T-Bone….(I like to call’em Tim-Bones), and the hog chops!

Purple Gold!

- Montana Tim writes:

Some people see 4 gallons of huckleberries! I see 16 of these!

Montana Trail Mix!

- Montana Tim writes:

When yer out hiking you need some top notch trail food SeanJo! We decided on one of our big, fat hogs for our trail mix. Montana survival food….

Montana West Slope Cutthroat Trout!

- Montana Tim writes:

An 18 inch Cutty! He is gorgeous if I don’t say so myself!

Chocolate Tart!

- Montana Tim writes:

Since it was the little ladies birthday I decided I would go big! A chocolate tart with a chocolate ganache, setting on a roasted almond crust with a raspberry sauce! Believe me when I say that puppy was killer! Needless to say, she was a happy girl!

Montana Light Show!

- Montana Tim writes:

Wanted to share this with you. Forest fire on the right and the Northern Lights on the left on a starry, starry Montana night! It’s simply something that you never get to see! I worked with the photographer, Victor Brozovich, at Glacier NP 20 years ago. He’s taken over one million photos of the park! Check them out at Heavens Peak Photography.Com!

Until next time, enjoy the rest of your summer and Gods Speed to all!

SeanJo

What a performance. Let's take a moment and give Montana Tim a round of applause. Meat after meat and more meat, then the desserts, and finally a light show, which, for the record, I had to get an embed for because I didn’t have permission from the photographer to post the picture of that one.

I loved every second of the ride. Keep sending your meat and everything else.

Meats

- Guy writes:

Big weekend cook. 50lbs of brisket, and 14 racks of ribs. Last practice round prior to the Labor Day weekend party.

SeanJo

Fantastic. Are you going with the 50lbs of brisket and 14 racks of ribs on Labor Day too? Are we going bigger? Will there be more meat? What's on the menu?

Still Grilling

- John from SD sends:

Keeping the grilling season alive.

SeanJo

Grilling season is the best. Keep it up John. I love wings off the grill.

That's it for this week. I have to get started on the rest of my day before heading out for my fantasy football draft this evening.

The Naked Gun, by the way - which I saw last Sunday - was great. One of the best movies I've seen in a while. I highly recommend it.

As there were last week, there are a couple of preseason games on the schedule today. The Yankees are playing, and I might torture myself with that too before I select a championship-caliber roster.

As always, the inbox is wide open. Send me your meat and anything else you'd like, sean.joseph@outkick.com.

