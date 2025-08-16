Brewers Set Franchise-Record Winning Streak With Truly Bizarre Win Over Reds

A lot of crazy stuff happened in the final innings of this game.

Sometimes, there are weird moments in a baseball game that give you whiplash. The Brewers-Reds game on Saturday night delivered several of those in the most dramatic moments.

Cincinnati had a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning, with the chance to turn a double play. Had it been successful, the win would have extended the Reds’ streak of being the only team in baseball to not be swept in a series, and it would have ended Milwaukee’s 13-game winning streak.

But because Milwaukee is playing like the best baseball team ever , they got a break thanks to an Elly De La Cruz throwing error that allowed a runner to score.

On to extras they went, and that’s where Reds third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes hit one of the most insane ground rule doubles you’ll ever see. I say that because it hit the wall, ground, and outfielder (in that order), and then hopped over the fence to score a run.

That’s truly bizarre. The only time I’ve ever seen that happen in another game was in the 2021 ALDS.

The teams saw that level of craziness and said, "Why not bring a third course to the party?"

So they did in the 11th. As left fielder Jake Farley reached down to pick up a rolling ball, he not only missed it, but then rolled his ankle while trying to get the ball in, allowing the go-ahead rin to score.

I mean…how could all of this have happened in three innings of ball?

Cincinnati flirted with another comeback attempt in their half of the 11th, but ultimately fell just short to lose 6-5 .

With the win, the Brewers earned a franchise-record 14th straight win. No matter what it takes, these dudes just seem to find a way to win.