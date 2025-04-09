Christie Brinkley Does Some Old-Fashioned Memoir Promoting In A Bikini At 71

The year is 2025. Model Christie Brinkley is 71-years-old and firing off bikini selfies. That's right. These aren’t "sad she should be home knitting sweaters for her grandkids" selfies either.

What a time to be alive.

Brinkley, who famously appeared on three straight covers of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue back in the late 70s into the early 80s, has a memoir coming out, and she hasn’t let her politics turn her into an angry old lady who doesn’t know the power of a good bikini selfie.

Quite the opposite. She slipped into a red bikini, got on a boat, and got to work promoting that memoir of hers called Upton Girl, which comes out at the end of the month.

"Feeling Optimistic and Hope your are too!," Brinkley wrote. "Wishing everyone bright sun shiny days ahead! #uptowngirlmemoire drops 29 April @harpercollins @harperbooks ❤️"

Christie Brinkley uses the power of the bikini selfie to her advantage

Brinkley has a book tour that will follow the release. She didn’t promote this book, which she says is a look at her "whirlwind career," according to Page Six, by going after anyone.

The book will get into her "four tumultuous marriages" to François Allaux, Billy Joel, Richard Taubman and Peter Cook. But there were no shots taken at them.

She didn’t weave her politics into her promotion either. That's not Christie Brinkley's style. She did things the old-fashioned way, harnessing the power of the bikini.

After all, as Page Six pointed out, she wrote this memoir to "inspire readers to create the life they want." That's nothing new for her.

"I’ve always tried to do [that]. Not through fortune or fame, but by saying yes to adventure and trying to find the magic in every moment, no matter how big or how small," Brinkley said in a statement.

There you have it, the secret to the fountain of youth might just be saying yes to adventure, finding magic in every moment, and decades of wearing bikinis.