Christie Brinkley, 71, Wants Younger Women To Know That She Could Steal Their Man If She Wanted

Christie Brinkley matched with the same men as her daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook on a dating app.

Ladies, even those in their 20s, be thankful that Christie Brinkley isn’t on dating apps, because if she were, there wouldn’t be anything but her scraps left for you.

The 71-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model might have a hip she wasn’t born with, but that hasn’t slowed her down. She's still able to slip into a bikini if she needs to.

Brinkley could also go head-to-head with ladies decades younger than she is on dating apps if she wanted to as well. She put the women on notice during a podcast appearance on the podcast Are You A Charlotte? with Kristin Davis.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Davis made the claim that men over 50 won't date women their own age, no matter how beautiful and accomplished the women are. That's when Brinkley decided to hit her with she can have pretty much any man she wants.

It turns out her daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, 27, conducted a dating app experiment where she and her mom were on the same dating app. The mother and daughter ended up matching with the same men.

Christie Brinkley and 27-year-old daughter match with same men in dating app experiment

"She wanted to see what kind of guys [would match] … and she put me up there … and she said, ‘Mom, you’re right not to go on it, because the same guys that said yes to me, are saying yes to you,'" Brinkley said, reports Page Six.

Davis was shocked by the experiment as it obviously meant that everyone under the age of 71 had better be thankful they're not in competition with Brinkley because she's not on any dating apps.

That's kind of a perk of being Christie Brinkley, even at 71.

There's no need to go through the hassle of creating a dating profile on some app, then swiping endlessly hoping for a match. She doesn’t need to do any of that.

Not with her resume. She has the luxury of knowing if she ever needed to use that she can hold her own even up against her much younger, hot daughter.