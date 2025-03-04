China Introduces New Super Weapon, Could Cause Major Issues For America: DETAILS

China's rapid military expansion now includes a new weapon that could be an issue for America.

The Chinese government has been rapidly expanding its military capabilities for several years. The move comes amid fears the CCP could make a move on Taiwan.

A window for a possible invasion opens in 2027. Furthermore, the Chinese are building a super-bunker/command center ten times the size of the Pentagon.

Add in a massive flood of resources for stealth air capabilities, and it's not hard to see what's going on. The Chinese are building up, and that now includes a new weapon that isn't good news for the USA.

China introduces new super weapon.

China's new jet-powered drone, the WZ-9, has been put into service "out of an airbase on the highly-strategic Hainan Island at the northern end of the hotly contested South China Sea," according to The War Zone. It's believed it's been operating out of the base since December.

The War Zone further reported the following details about the weapon:

"The WZ-9 is a high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) uncrewed ‘sensor truck’ that carries multiple radars capable of spotting and tracking targets over vast areas. These include objects in the air and on the surface below, as well as producing high-quality map-like radar images. While the operational status of the Divine Eagle is unclear, operations from Hainan would make perfect sense for providing valuable broad-area early warning and surveillance coverage out into the South China Sea and potentially far beyond."

InterestingEngineering.com reported that the WZ-9 drone is capable of doing one specific thing capable of throwing a huge wrench in American war plans:

"Track and counter stealth technology."

Why is that a huge issue? A large part of the American military strategy to counter China is the fact we have lots of stealth planes - the B2, B21, F-35 and F-22 - and China has limited numbers of unknown quality.

Having total and complete air superiority is a game-changer when it comes to any conflict. Stealth aircraft provide that superiority.

If China is able to counter that edge, it immediately shifts the dynamics, and not in a positive way for the USA.

Now, does that mean China *FOR SURE* can minimize our stealth edge? The answer to that question is either unknown or classified if the American military does know it.

What I will say is the introduction of this drone is certainly a cause for concern. That's especially true when you add in all the other pieces of information we have.

I can't encourage people enough to pay attention to what China is doing. It's one of the few issues in the world that could actually impact our daily lives if the situation goes hot. We have to be prepared and have to make sure we never lose our edge. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.